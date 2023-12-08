Rwanda: Foot-and-Mouth Disease Hits Kayonza, Livestock Quarantined

Rwanda Agricultural and Animal Resources Board (RAB) has suspended livestock movement including cows, goats, sheep, and pigs in Kayonza District, Eastern Province, after discovering foot and mouth disease in Gahini, Mwiri, and Murundi sectors.

According to a statement from RAB, the movement of animals for any reason, including rearing, slaughter, trade, milk, and distribution of manure fertilisers, is prohibited. According to RAB, the move aims to contain the spread of the disease.

Farmers and livestock owners in Kayonza are urged to report any suspected cases of foot and mouth disease to the veterinary officers at the sector level to ensure timely intervention and control of the situation; keep livestock in kraals and farm yards; avoid movements; and occasionally dip livestock to prevent the spread of the disease.

Local leaders, security institutions, farmers, and other concerned institutions have been urged to increase efforts in enforcing guidelines on preventing the spread of the disease.

Rwanda Agricultural and Animal Resources Board (RAB) also advises farmers to isolate sick animals immediately to prevent the further spread of the disease.