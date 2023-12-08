Rwanda: Zari's All-White Party Comes to Rwanda

December has often been characterized with as many social gatherings and parties as you can fit into 31 days and one of the events to be on the lookout for this time around is Zari's all white party, taking place in Kigali come December 29.

The all-white party has been hosted in Uganda a multitude of times by Zari Hassan, better known as Zari the boss lady. Hassan will be hosting the party in Kigali for the first time this December, however she had extended the event beyond the Ugandan borders to the UK prior to this occasion, and the diversion is not the first of its kind.

In the past, Hassan has made an extravagant event out of the party and required attendees to appear with all white dapper outfits for ''a night of fashion, fun, food and good vibes.''

The event is typically set as a dinner party that starts off with a red-carpet themed photo shoot thereafter followed by dinner, then more often than not proceeded with dancing the night away. The party has often been graced by Hassan's castmates from the South African based reality show ''Young, Famous and African'' currently running on Netflix.

Kigali's edition of the All White party will be taking place at the Wave Lounge and the ticket packages include 25,000 Rwf for a single early bird ticket purchased prior to the event, and 35,000 Rwf for a single ticket purchased at the venue on the day of the event. The VIP tables are currently going at 600,000 Rwf and 1.5 million Rwf respectively.

The Ugandan socialite has hosted such events successfully and if her track record is any indication, this event might be a great one.

Besides her role as a cast member on the Netflix reality show Young, Famous and African, Zari Hassan, better known as Zari the boss lady is a mother of five, a businesswoman, social media influencer and has been affiliated with Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, with whom they share two children.