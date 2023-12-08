Kenya: Two New Basketball Facilities Set to Be Available at Kasarani

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has disclosed that two new basketball facilities will be available at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, relieving the pressure on hosting training and matches at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Currently, the Nyayo Gymnasium hosts all the league matches as well as national team training sessions, and is also a co-shared facility that hosts a myriad of other indoor sports and private functions.

But now, the CS has delivered some relieving news saying the new facilities are almost ready.

''We are already at 90 percent with our development of two new Basketball courts in Kasarani. These courts will form part of the ecosystem of Kenya Academy of Sports(KAS) to become your natural home in terms of training and residential camp owing to our 300 bed capacity at the facility.

''We must take care of our players because without these players we have no business being here. They are the goose that lay the golden egg,'' Namwamba said.

Meanwhile, the CS has said the new partnership signed between the Kenyan government and the NBA will see the improvement of basketball in the country.

Develop talent from schools

He says the agreement will see the association talent development focusing on the schools' ecosystem.

This, he says mirrors what the ministry has already rolled on with the Talanta Hela Under-19 football tournament.

He was speaking as he hosted the men and women's 3x3 teams that participated at the Africa Cup in Cairo, Egypt over the weekend, where the women's team won the tournament and qualified for the final qualification tournament for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Namwamba says the ministry was committed to improving the team's training facilities and to arrange for good level friendlies and facilitation to go to Japan ahead of time so that the team can acclimatize, blend in, relax and be ready for the contest.

''My ministry will ensure that we offer all the necessary support and facilitation to guarantee you a smooth preparation to face this final hurdle on the journey to Paris.''

He urged federations to uphold transparency, good governance and accountability and prioritize athletes' welfare.

Women's team rewarded handsomely

He also announced that the women's team will be awarded Sh200,000 per player while the officials will each receive Sh100,000 as a reward for winning the tournament.

''This is part of our deliberate, intentional and structured effort to reward excellence in sports,'' he said.

Present at the ceremony were Chair Parliamentary Committee on Sports Hon. Dan Wanyama, Kenya Olympics Team SG Francis Mutuku and Kenya Basketball Federation President Paul Otula, among other officials of the sport.