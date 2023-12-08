Kenya: Charles Muasya Appointed National Irrigation Authority CEO

Nairobi — The National Irrigation Authority (NIA) has confirmed the appointment of Charles Muasya as its new CEO.

The authority says that Muasya was picked after the completion of a competitive recruitment process that began on October 17, 2023.

''The Board of National Irrigation Authority today Friday, December 8, 2023 announces the appointment of Eng. Charles Mutinda Muasya as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective December 7, 2023,'' NIA Board of Directors Chairman Gilbert Maluki said.

Before, he served as the acting CEO and the Deputy General Manager in charge of infrastructure and the Irrigation Development Service at NIA.

In this role, he was overseeing the successful completion of Thiba Dam in Kirinyaga County as well as fast-tracking the implementation of the Galana Kulalu model farm.

He holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of South Australia and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from Egerton University.

''His expertise and experience are valuable to the Authority as it strives to steer the country towards realizing food security in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BeTA),'' Maluki added.