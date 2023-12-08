Kenyan Made Fashion Brand Studio Fit, Unveils Flagship Store at GTC

In a dazzling celebration of style and sophistication, Studio Fit, the iconic Kenyan fashion brand, recently marked a milestone with the grand launch of its latest store at the Global Trade Center (GTC) in Westlands, Nairobi. This event, hosted in East Africa's first ultra-premium complex, brought together a gathering of chic guests adorned in the theme of the night--elegance in black.

Situated in the heart of the GTC towers, Studio Fit stands proudly among the opulence of an office tower, a JW Marriott luxury 5-star hotel, an exquisite apartment community, and a boutique mall. This strategic location reflects Studio Fit's commitment to providing fashion solutions that resonate with the diverse palettes of the region.

Guests were not only treated to a visual feast of stunning black-themed ensembles but also had the opportunity to indulge in a unique shopping experience within the brand's store at the boutique mall. The handmade-in-Kenya fashion brand, caters exclusively to women and girls, offering cutting-edge apparel, accessories, and swimwear.

As guests tried out the various collections, the evening livened up by an open bar serving delightful cocktails and a live Dj - a perfect accompaniment to an evening filled with glamour and style. Sheila Benerdette, the visionary founder of Studio Fit and popularly known as Pearls and Loaf on social media platforms, took centre stage to share the inspiring story of the brand's evolution.

Sheila's narrative echoed pride and resilience as she recounted the history of Studio Fit and the significant strides it has made in the world of Kenyan fashion. Her journey resonated with the audience, and we raised a toast in celebration of her success and the exciting new chapter the GTC branch represents.

Sheila took to her social media to express how grateful she was for the immense support from her family, friends and fans.

''You can now experience our new store and immerse yourself in a world of design that is modern and classic. Our Studio Fit team is ready to elevate your styled walk you through pieces that will compliment your style.''

Studio Fit's expansion not only reinforces its commitment to exclusivity but also reflects the brand's determination to provide a holistic fashion experience. The handmade-in-Kenya brand through each meticulously crafted piece, showcases the brand's dedication to quality and authenticity.

The launch event was not merely a celebration of fashion; it was a testament to the empowerment of women and girls through style. As guests shopped till they dropped, Studio Fit emerged as more than just a fashion brand--it became a symbol of sophistication, empowerment, and the vibrant spirit of Nairobi's fashion scene.