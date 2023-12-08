Kenya: State Eyeing Tax Breaks to Boost Kenya's Tea Value

Nairobi — The government is currently implementing incentives in the tea subsector to support value added projects meant to maximize Kenyan tea's potential on international markets.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi made the announcement yesterday at the Kenya Tea Development Agency's (KTDA) annual directors' conference in Nairobi.

Through the Tea Board of Kenya, his ministry has developed a concept note to encourage tea value addition by providing tax and other incentives required to make local value addition more appealing.

According to the CS, the National Treasury had approved the concept note, opening the door for the implementation of the incentives to allow for greater tea-value additions nationwide.

''In line with the recent Government directives on tea value addition and production diversification, my Ministry through the Tea Board of Kenya has developed a concept note to incentivize tea value addition,'' said CS Linturi.

''The concept note, which has been approved by the National Treasury, proposes the establishment of a scheme aimed at unlocking the potential of Kenya tea by providing both tax and other incentives 5 necessary to make local value addition more attractive.''