Kenya: 80% of KWS, KFS, KDF Recruitments to Go to NYS, President Ruto Says

President William Ruto says eighty percent of security recruitments will now go to the National Youth Service in subsequent selections.

This has been revealed by President William Ruto while presiding over the passing out parade of over 10,000 servicemen in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

According to the head of state, NYS graduates are much admired and effective owing to their skills and competencies.

''We have directed that 80 per cent of future recruitment to all security services to come from those who trained at National Youth Service,'' he stated.

''In order to use NYS as an incubator, the National Security Council has decided that going forward, all security recruitments, and 80 percent will be from the National Youth Service.''

In addition to this, the NYS servicemen will also be granted the first priority in deployment to oversee jobs as well as offering training to Kenyans going overseas for jobs.

''We have concluded negotiations with another eight countries on the export of labor. The National Youth Service is going to be the central organization for pre-deployment training so that Kenyans know what they need to do when they go out,'' added the president.

President Ruto has in previous events disclosed having negotiated labor deals with several countries among them Saudi Arabia and Germany to have upto 200,000 Kenyans exported to those countries for an array of jobs.