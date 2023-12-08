Kenya: CS Kuria Says First Batch of 40 NYS Recruits Deployed to the UK

Gilgil — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria says the the first batch of 40 National Youth Service personnel have already been deployed by the government to the United Kingdom.

Speaking at Gilgil Nakuru County during the passing out parade of over 10,000 officers, Kuria revealed that the batch sent to the UK will be entitled to readily available jobs.

''We've just deployed the first batch of 40 service men and women who are going to the UK for readily available jobs. We are going to have fifty percent of everybody going out there coming from the service provider number one which is the National Youth Service,'' said Kuria.

His statement comes against the backdrop of President William Ruto's revelation that the government will give NYS personnel the first priority in oversea jobs as offering training to Kenyans going overseas for jobs.

''We have concluded negotiations with another eight countries on the export of labor. The National Youth Service is going to be the central organization for pre-deployment training so that Kenyans know what they need to do when they go out,'' added the president.

President Ruto has in previous events disclosed having negotiated labor deals with several countries among them Saudi Arabia and Germany to have upto 200,000 Kenyans exported to those countries for an array of jobs.