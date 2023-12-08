Kenyans to Have Access to All National Parks During Jamhuri Day, CS Mutua Says

Nairobi — The government has announced free entry for all Kenyan citizens to all national parks and museums on Jamhuri Day, next week Tuesday.

According to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, this initiative comes as Kenya marks 60th independence anniversary.

He states that it also aligns with the collective pride in being Kenyan and the desire for everyone to relish the gifts bestowed by nature.

He indicated that proof of identification is required for Kenyan citizens, with children accompanying parents or guardians who possess identification proof.

He called for patience should a facility reach full capacity.