Kenyans to Have Access to All National Parks During Jamhuri Day, CS Mutua Says

8 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The government has announced free entry for all Kenyan citizens to all national parks and museums on Jamhuri Day, next week Tuesday.

According to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, this initiative comes as Kenya marks 60th independence anniversary.

He states that it also aligns with the collective pride in being Kenyan and the desire for everyone to relish the gifts bestowed by nature.

He indicated that proof of identification is required for Kenyan citizens, with children accompanying parents or guardians who possess identification proof.

He called for patience should a facility reach full capacity.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.