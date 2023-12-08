Kenya: Meta Introduces New Safety Tools for Kenyan Families

Nairobi — Meta yesterday unveiled a Family Centre with Supervision Tools and Education Hub in Kenya to support safer and more positive experiences for families.

The parental supervision tools in the family centre give access to expert-driven safety and wellbeing resources.

These tools notify teens when time limits are set, when time is almost up, and when it is time to close the app, helping them purposefully manage their time online.

They also provide an avenue for parents to support their teens, ensuring that they have age-appropriate experiences.

The Education Hub gives parents, guardians, and teens access to trusted information at every turn while addressing topics like digital wellness, relationships, and communication.

From expert insight and conversation starters to informative articles, the tool allows one to navigate today's online world and share tips to help families have a more supportive experience online.

''We are committed to ensuring the education, empowerment, and safety of our teens online,'' said Sylvia Musalagani, Meta's Head of Safety Policy for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

''Through Meta's family centre we aim to help families to build positive online habits together through our parental supervision tools and education hub that provide tools to support age appropriate experiences for teens and the knowledge and skills to support teens to navigate the digital world responsibly while building healthier online habits,'' she added.

Kenya now becomes the second country in Africa to launch the tools after South Africa, as part of Meta's global launch of the Family Centre.