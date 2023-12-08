Kenya: President Ruto Assures MPs NG-CDF Funds to Be Released Before January

8 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assured Members of parliament that NG-CDF funds will be released before the schools reopen in January.

The president said this as he graced the commemoration of the 10-year anniversary of the Kikuyu Constituency Education Foundation (KICE).

''I also want to assure members of parliament who are here, because they are our great partners in matters of delivery of education. Don't worry the money for you to disperse for bursary in January will be in the account before the school reopens,'' the president said.

This follows after MPS caused chaos in parliament and interrupted a sitting over the delay in the release of the funds.

He has further assured the MPs that the government will ensure that there are enough resources to make sure that children will go to school.

''We will make sure that there are resources for our children to go to school. That is not negotiable. We will stop other items, we will manage our resources so that we can do that,'' added the president.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.