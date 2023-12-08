Kenya: President Ruto Assures MPs NG-CDF Funds to Be Released Before January

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assured Members of parliament that NG-CDF funds will be released before the schools reopen in January.

The president said this as he graced the commemoration of the 10-year anniversary of the Kikuyu Constituency Education Foundation (KICE).

''I also want to assure members of parliament who are here, because they are our great partners in matters of delivery of education. Don't worry the money for you to disperse for bursary in January will be in the account before the school reopens,'' the president said.

This follows after MPS caused chaos in parliament and interrupted a sitting over the delay in the release of the funds.

He has further assured the MPs that the government will ensure that there are enough resources to make sure that children will go to school.

''We will make sure that there are resources for our children to go to school. That is not negotiable. We will stop other items, we will manage our resources so that we can do that,'' added the president.