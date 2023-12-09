Congo-Kinshasa: UPDF EACRF Troops Preparing to Withdraw From DRC

8 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The Ugandan army(UPDF) contingent under the East African Regional Force (EACRF) has started preparations to withdraw from eastern DRC where they have been on a peacekeeping mission.

According to the Ugandan contingent spokesperson, Capt Kato Ahmad Hassan, the troops have finally received orders to pull out of eastern DRC.

''We have started preparations to execute the withdraw operations to leave DRC as directed by the strategic,'' Capt Kato said.

''UPDF will conduct withdraw operation of its forces and equipment in a phased manner, gradual, orderly and sequentially commencing on December, 8 2024 to January, 7 2024 so as to curtail any disruption that can lead to any security space.''

The East African Community Regional Force(EACRF) over the weekend started its withdrawal from the Democratic Republic of Congo after Kinshasa refused to renew its mandate.

According to the spokesperson of the Ugandan contingent, the withdrawal of the troops will be done cautiously and in a phased manner that will climax early next year.

''UPDF will ensure to expedite the pullout of it's forces and equipment within the approved timelines as enshrined in the extra ordinary meeting of EAC chiefs of defence forces held on December, 6 2023,'' Capt Kato said.

He urged all armed groups in eastern DRC to facilitate the withdraw of the UPDF troops by observing total cease fire so as to allow the forces exit from the mission area safely.

The Uganda troops were deployed in eastern DRC under EACRF in March this year.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.