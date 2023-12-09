Africa: ES Sahel Secure Confidence Boosting Victory Over Al Hilal

Tunisian side, ES Sahel secured a much-needed TotalEnergies CAF Champions League victory over Sudan's Al Hilal on Friday, 08 December.

Champions of Africa back in 2007, the Tunisian side had not had a good start to their Group C campaign, losing to bitter rivals, ES Tunis in their opening match before another loss at the hands of Angola's Petro de Luanda.

With no points collected, it was all to play for at home for ES Sahel who had the backing of the crowd to rally them over the line.

As the match was destined for an equal sharing of points from what seemed to be a goalless affair, Jacques Mbe did the unthinkable in the 88th minute to secure the much-needed victory with a late strike that sees his side back in contention.

The result sees Group C become increasingly difficult to pin-point who will advance further as Petro de Luanda, who are on six points must overcome a determined ES Tunis away from home on Saturday.

Al-Hilal, ES Tunis as well as ES Sahel are currently all tied on 3 points, while Petro de Luanda lead the standings with 6 points from their two Group C victories.

TotalEnergies Actions resumes on Saturday with some more exciting African football action across the continent.

Saturday, 09 December

13h00 GMT | Jwaneng Galaxy v Asec Mimosas

16h00 GMT | Nouadhibou v TP Mazembe

19h00 GMT | Wydad v Simba

19h00 GMT | Esperance v Petro de Luanda