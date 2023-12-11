Africa: A Breakthrough for the African Vaccine Manufacturing

press release

Accra, Ghana — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has welcomed the announcement from The Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) Board for the establishment of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA), a financing mechanism aimed at creating a sustainable vaccine manufacturing industry in Africa.

The AVMA is a financing mechanism aimed at creating a sustainable vaccine manufacturing industry in Africa and will make up to US$ 1 billion available to support vaccine manufacturing in Africa.

In 2021, the African Union Heads of States and Governments established The Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM) under the Africa CDC. The goal of the PAVM is to enable the African vaccine manufacturing industry to develop, produce, and supply over 60 per cent of the total vaccine doses required on the continent by 2040. This is up from less than 1 per cent today, with interim goals of 10 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030. The collaboration has seen several vaccine manufacturing projects taking shape, and others are in the works to guarantee self-reliance in Africa should any health emergency or outbreak hit the continent.

Speaking after the announcement in Accra, Dr. Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC Director General, said, ''Today is a significant moment for Africa. The targeted USD 1 Billion from GAVI to African Manufacturers is a game changer for the continent and advances our efforts towards vaccine self-reliance. Africa CDC remains determined that Africa should produce its vaccine and protect the lives of all Africans. The African Union has set a target for the continent to produce 60% of the vaccines needed by 2040; AVMA is indeed an accelerator towards that ambition. Among the COVID-19 lessons, working together is a way forward. GAVI has been an incredible partner in this; we will continue to advance together on this journey of self-reliance. Together, we are united with a mission for vaccine equity.''

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa had difficulty accessing life-saving vaccines due to its reliance on supplies from other countries. This demonstrated the general issue of limited access to various health products that can only be addressed through investments in self-sufficiency on the continent. Africa's New Public Health Order emphasises the need to expand the manufacturing of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

''We are grateful for the incredible close collaboration with the African Union and Africa CDC over the last 18 months to support our shared vision of a thriving, sustainable African vaccine ecosystem,'' said David Marlow, Interim CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. ''AVMA is an important step forward, sending a powerful signal to global markets that GAVI is serious about its efforts to support this vital initiative. We are committed to continued partnership as we work together towards the official launch of this mechanism in 2024.''

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Africa Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The launch of AVMA is an important message from our partners that Africa will no longer be solely a recipient of vaccines but an active member and contributor to the global vaccine ecosystem. It also signifies support for the historic Addis Declaration on Immunization (ADI), which aimed to ensure that everyone in Africa receives the full benefits of immunisation regardless of their background or location.

The historical and concrete action will support the African vaccine manufacturing industry and improve the continent's resilience to pandemics, outbreaks, and other health emergencies. AVMA will further accelerate the race to achieve the PAVM goal of producing 60% of vaccines in Africa by 2040. In addition, Africa CDC remains committed to collaborating with all partners and stakeholders in the vaccine ecosystem to facilitate the full operationalisation of AVMA and expedite the attainment of health security as envisaged in Agenda 2063.

About Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a continental autonomous Public Health agency of the African Union which supports Member States in their efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, prevention, and control of diseases.