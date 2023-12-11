South Africa: Govt Seeks Legal Help on Load Shedding Deadline - South African News Briefs - December 11, 2023

Govt Seeks Clarity on Court-Imposed Load Shedding Deadline

The government has acknowledged that the High Court's ruling on the infringement of citizens' rights due to load shedding, is navigating the complexities of meeting a court-imposed deadline to provide uninterrupted power to critical institutions by January's end, reports News24. Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expressed uncertainties about the deadline's interpretation, seeking legal counsel to discern whether a comprehensive plan or immediate execution is required. This ruling stemmed from a collaborative case highlighting widespread concerns, prompting a resolve to mitigate future litigations by addressing the root cause of load shedding. Ramokgopa also announced Koeberg Unit 2 will be taken offline on Monday to extend its life for another 20 years.

Mafube Local Municipality Faces Salary Delays Due to Financial Woes

The Municipal Manager of Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State, Mothusi Lepheana, expressed hope for a swift resolution to the municipality's financial challenges, reports SABC News. A memo issued to employees indicated potential salary delays for December, January, and February due to a creditor, the Municipal Worker's Retirement Fund, seeking a court order to attach the municipality's accounts. Lepheana explained that the municipality aimed to address this creditor as part of its financial recovery plan and is in ongoing discussions to resolve the issue, ensuring timely salary payments. However, Tshepo Tsotetsi from the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union attributed the crisis to poor management, highlighting a recurring problem of delayed or unpaid salaries for seven years and advocating for urgent intervention from national and provincial authorities due to a lack of competent leadership within the municipality.

20 Injured in Sandton Bus Accident

At least 20 commuters sustained injuries in a bus accident that occurred on Rivonia Road in Sandton, reports News24. The injured passengers were treated and stabilized on-site before being transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care. This incident follows a similar accident on the M4 Ruth First Highway in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where 16 people were injured when a minibus taxi rolled over.

