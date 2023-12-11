Kenya: President Ruto Defends Decision to Seek Jobs Abroad

Kiambu — President William Ruto has defended his decision to seek employment opportunities for the youth abroad saying this will reduce unemployment.

While hitting out at Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga who had slammed his foreign trips, President Ruto stated that the the move will further increase diaspora remittances into the country.

''The other day I heard the opposition leader complaining that Ruto has taken Kenyans outside to different countries to work. What did he want them to do here in Kenya? He has complained too soon. We had agreed that no one will choose work, isn't it?'' he stated.

''And that is not the end, it is just the beginning. Kenyans will go out in the thousands to go and work in different countries. There are those who are going to Israel in the next two months, others are going to Germany, USA.''

He stated that this will further improve Kenya's economy which he pointed out is currently stabilizing.

''We want to ensure that all our youth get something to support themselves. They are the ones who will bring dollars back home so that the exchange rate stops disturbing us,'' he indicated.

Odinga had stated that it is the responsibility of the government to create jobs in the country and not go look for them abroad.

Speaking at the Catholic University, ahead of the Jamhuri day preparations, the Azimio leader pointed out that it is the responsibility of the government to create jobs in the country and not go look for them abroad.

''Government officers themselves including a whole president including a whole president, openly saying that they are trying to get jobs abroad for Kenyans,'' he said. ''It is the responsibility of the government to create jobs in the country, not to look for jobs outside,''

Odinga further noted that the government has been unable to create jobs in the country which has been the main reason prompting young people to scramble for jobs abroad.

''Today, our people are scrambling to leave the country. A recent study by Pew Research showed that up to 54 percent of Kenyans would wish to relocate from the country,'' he said.

''Young people with the new skills and knowledge that we need are being exported because the government cannot create jobs,'' he added.

The opposition leader has stated that this will erase the dignity and pride that Kenya once had.

''Once upon a time, Kenyans were too proud and so confident in their nation that they refused to seek jobs abroad, including with the UN,'' he said.