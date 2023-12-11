Kenya: Wanyonyi, Nyoro, Didmus Barasa, and Babu Owino Top Impactful MPs - Survey

Nairobi — Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi and his Kiharu constituency counterpart Ndindi Nyoro are the top most impactful lawmakers of 2023 according to a recent survey.

The lawmakers are tied at position one in the survey with an approval rating of 80.2 percent.

Politrack Africa surveyed from November 20 to December 1, 2023, capturing a sample size of 4,794 respondents spread across all 47 counties.

Wanyonyi and Nyoro, currently in their second terms in Parliament, were initially elected in 2017.

Occupying the top position, Wanyonyi is acknowledged for, among various achievements, ensuring a ''free and fair distribution of bursaries to students within the constituency.''

Additional notable projects attributed to him in the survey encompass the acquisition of school buses for Kihumbuini and New Kihumbuini primary schools in Kangemi, the enhancement of infrastructure in educational institutions throughout the constituency, and the contribution of motorbikes to Bodaboda Saccos through the Bodaboda Economic Empowerment Program, among other initiatives.

Nyoro, a legislator from Kenya Kwanza and a close ally of President William Ruto is recognized for his significant contributions, including the ''introduction of the Kiharu Masomo Bora Program''.

Under this initiative, fees were reduced to Sh1,000 per term for all Kiharu Day Secondary Schools.

Additionally, provisions were made for providing food to learners and distributing revision books as part of the program's impact.

Sharing the second position as the most impactful lawmakers are Didmus Barasa, the Member of Parliament for Kimilili, and Babu Owino, representing Embakasi East.

Both legislators who have an approval rating of 79.6 percent are currently in their second terms, having been initially elected in 2017.

Barasa is acknowledged for various projects, including the enhancement of school infrastructure in the constituency.

Examples of these initiatives involve the construction of modern one-storey facilities at Matili Fym Primary School, Makhonge FYM Primary School, and Sikhendu Primary School.

Owino is recognized for several projects, including the construction and refurbishment of various roads within his constituency.

They include the construction of the road from Tassia Central SDA to Junction, River Bank Road, the stretch between Kwa Ndege to Kwa Kasim Tassia, the road between Garage to Green Corner at Juakali, the route from Taj House to Mwalimu Court, the road between Kwa Ndege to Kite School at Tassia, and the construction of the road from Chokaa stage to Maua Primary School in Mihang'o.

Patrick Makau, currently serving his third term after his initial election in 2013 as the Member of Parliament for Mavoko, secured the third position in the survey as one of the most impactful lawmakers, boasting an approval rating of 79.1 percent.

His notable achievements encompass the infrastructural development of educational institutions in the constituency, the establishment and construction of new classrooms in secondary schools within Mavoko, and the distribution of relief food to special groups within the constituency, among other initiatives.

Sharing the fourth spot as impactful lawmakers are Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Irene Njoki (Bahati), and Nabii Nabwera (Lugari).

The survey, which polled only 35 lawmakers, concluded with Suzanne Ndunge of Makueni ranking at the 35th spot.