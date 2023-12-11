Kenya: Economy Was in ICU but It's Now Alive Thanks to Us - Gachagua

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended the government's endeavors to revive the economy in the face of concerns about its perceived shortcomings.

Gachagua reiterated on Sunday during a church service in Embu that both he and President William Ruto inherited a struggling economy when they assumed office.

Drawing an analogy to a hospitalized patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Gachagua acknowledged that extensive efforts are underway to better the economy, emphasizing that there is still hope and not all is lost.

''We found the economy was at the ICU and on the verge of dying but we have managed to keep it alive,'' he said.

He went on to state that the struggling economy has advanced, transitioning from ICU to the High Dependency Unit (HDU), and is now discharged to home care treatment, indicating significant progress.

''We have resuscitated the economy to the point now it is on home care treatment,'' he said.

Despite criticisms directed at the administration for consistently attributing challenges to its predecessor, Gachagua argued that it is essential for Kenyans to be reminded of the origins of the economic challenges.

''I am a man of truth and I will continue to remind Kenyans who are the ones that contributed to our current problems. We will try our best to put things on track but we should not forget who were the originators of our problems,'' he said.

Gachagua however, urged Kenyans to exercise patience, expressing confidence that the government is making strides in addressing issues related to the high cost of living.

''It is a matter of time, we are getting there and things will be better soon,'' he said.

President Ruto's administration faces intense criticism, especially following Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u's acknowledgment of the government's financial constraints.

Ndung'u disclosed the challenges during his appearance before the National Assembly Finance Committee on December 7, 2023.

He revealed that the government's fiscal difficulties were affecting salary payments and the disbursement of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG CDF).

Despite President Ruto and Gachagua expressing confidence in the economy's positive trajectory, CS Ndung'u's revelations continue to highlight the government's inconsistent messaging on the issue.

The inconsistency has left Kenyans, who are grappling with high taxation, increasingly frustrated with each passing day.

During the campaign, President Ruto and Gachagua rode on the economic agenda, assuring Kenyans that if elected, they would work to stabilize the economy and reduce the cost of living.

However, the commitment has yet to be fulfilled, and according to the majority of Kenyans surveyed by various polling firms, it is considered a broken promise and a betrayal.