Kenya: Army Says Troops to Continue Exiting DR Congo in an Orderly Manner

10 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) says it will continues withdrawing troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in an orderly manner.

According to Deputy Army Commander, Major General David Tarus who received more troops of the Kenyan Contingent under the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) at Embakasi Garrison, Nairobi, the expertise displayed enabled them to achieve their objective in their area of operation.

Tarus welcomed the soldiers back to the country and lauded them for their stellar efforts in the stabilisation of the eastern part of DRC.

He further noted that the Kenyan contingent is and will continue to exit the Eastern region in an orderly manner as the mission transitions.

''It is our greatest desire to see that there is peace in Eastern DRC. The KDF will continue to support DRC in the stabilisation efforts geared towards attainment of peace,'' he said.

EACRF commenced its exit from the Eastern DRC after the

EAC Chiefs of Defence Forces/Staff met in Arusha, Tanzania, on 06 December 2023 and adopted the report of the Defence Experts Working Group on EACRF's exit plan, which recommended the withdrawal be done in three phases, spanning from 8 December 23 to 07 January 2024.

They further recommended that FARDC occupies the positions vacated by EACRF.

