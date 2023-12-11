Kenya: Govt Spokesman Mwaura Urges Kenyans to Avoid Night Travels, Unnecessary Trips Due to Heavy Rains

Nairobi — Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura has urged Kenyans to avoid night travels and unnecessary trips due to the challenges posed by heavy rains which have rendered some roads impassable.

Speaking during a press conference, Mwaura stated that weather forecasts indicate the persistence of heavy rains across different regions, heightening the risk of flash floods and reduced visibility on the roads.

He also advised Kenyans to stay updated on weather conditions to ensure a safe journey and that those who want to travel to suspend their travel plans during this period unless necessary.

''When it rains flash floods are still imminent so it may not be very safe to travel. Unless it is extremely necessary, it is advisable that we keep off these roads all together until such a time that are fully restored,'' he said.

He noted that those planning to travel might not be having the latest update on the condition of the routes and roads they intend to use hence the need to exercise caution.

Mwaura has advised that Kenyans should avoid driving when it is raining and especially when the visibility is less than 100 metres as this may compromise their safety.

''Night travel should be minimised as much as possible and ensure that you have your vehicle mechanically prepared well for the journey ahead, have with you the necessary survival kits, warm clothes, drinking water, hot food, phone and medication if necessary,'' he stated.

''If possible do not travel with children at this time. Further do not drive in or through rivers or in flooded areas, moving or stagnant waters. It is important that you take your time and wait for it to subside or turn around.''