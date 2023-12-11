Kenya: Atwoli Calls for Sacking of CS Ndung'u Over Remarks on Govt 'Brokenness'

10 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kisumu — The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has urged President William Ruto to sack Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u over his remarks that the government is broke and cannot finance key public expenditure.

According to Atwoli, the remarks were unnecessary and only instilled fear in Kenyans.

He indicated that it is part of the job of the Treasury CS to to find ways of raising revenue to support the government.

''You have asked us to pay for housing levy, where are those houses? You have asked us to pay more taxes, and KRA is on our necks, where is this money going? We know we have external debts calculate and let us know if Ndung'u comes out with the report...not to cry the way he was crying...'this governments is broke, I cannot even be able to pay salaries...we're struggling,'' he stated.

He added that he should also outline measures to help inject life back into the economy.

His sentiments follow Ndung'u's remarks while appearing before the National Assembly's finance committee last week, that the government had run into headwinds in revenue collection affecting the payment of salaries as well as the disbursement of the NG-CDF.

''NG-CDF will be released as soon as government has enough funds, at the moment we are not getting taxes as required and the government is having challenges paying salaries, so please bear with us, we are working around the clock to make things work,'' Ndung'u had told legislators.

''We are doing everything possible to ensure the disbursement of CDF funds no matter how little we can.''

