Kenya Power's 4 Minority Shareholders Elected

10 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Four minority shareholders have been elected to sit on the Kenya Board of Directors.

They include James Rege under Engineering, Caleb Bwauma (Finance Audit and Risk), Ezekiel Saina (ICT), and Ruth Muirure (Governance).

''The Board of Directors of THE KENYA POWER AND LIGHTING COMPANY PLC is pleased to announce the results of voting for the resolutions that were put forward for determination,'' Kenya Power said in a statement.

Last month, the shareholders of the utility firm agreed to increase the number of minority shareholders on its board.

It followed an amendment to the firm's Memorandum and Articles of Association during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

KPLC commenced the process in October of this year, which it said would give minority shareholders a say in the firm's decision-making.

