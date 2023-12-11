Rwanda: Top Construction Companies Personnel in Rwanda Graduate From Nziza Training Academy

Nziza Training Academy hosted its fourth certification ceremony on December 8, 2023, in an event held at M-Hotel in Kigali. The event marked the graduation of 121 professionals, including quantity surveyors, architects, engineers, project managers, and BIM specialists from diverse companies, who were awarded certifications in various industry-based training programs.

Nziza Training Academy stands out as the only professional training and software licensing company in Rwanda Authorized to represent the world's leading brands in engineering and infrastructure software technologies, including Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Protasoftware, to name a few.

Certifying biggest companies in the country such as NPD, Real Constructors, Horizon Construction, Water Access Rwanda, ASSETIP, PRISMA, and others during the ceremony, the academy solidified its commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in industry skills development since its inception in 2018.

Speaking at the certification ceremony on behalf of trained companies, Christian Hirwa, Chief Technical Officer at Water Access Rwanda, commended the academy's transformative impact on their projects.

"Before we knew what NZIZA could help us, we were struggling in designing and implementing our water projects, doing all works manually. But later, we asked ourselves, should we recruit external consultants to help us do our projects while we have a team of engineers within our company? That's when we discovered NZIZA, and it really helped us. Now, using dedicated water distribution design software, we are able to accelerate our projects three times and without struggle and uncertainties."

"The skills acquired by the professionals and companies that have undergone our training programs underline our dedication to excellence in capacity development," stated Alexandre Nzirorera, the CEO of Nziza Training Academy.

"Our mission is clear: To deliver internationally certified training programs that harness the complete potential of cutting-edge technologies such as CAD, CAM, CAE, GIS, and BIM. Our highly skilled and verified instructors make Nziza Training Academy stand as a beacon of expertise, equipping individuals with the essential skills required to thrive in the dynamic world of architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing."

Graduates from various departments expressed optimism that the knowledge gained would catalyze innovation in construction processes through the strategic application of technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Olivier Iradukunda, an electrical engineer at Real Constructors, highlighted the impact on construction practices, stating, "What we have acquired from Nziza Training Academy is the technology used in construction to speed up and update the way construction is done in our country. The first benefit is to work effectively in a developmentally appropriate manner."

Eng. Marie Rosine Byukusenge from NPD Ltd, certified by Autodesk in Building Information Modelling (BIM) through Nziza Training Academy, shared insights into the transformative effect of technology on their work. "We have been trained as NPD's team on the use of BIM for infrastructure projects, which will help us to reduce the time we spent working on projects and unnecessary trips," she noted.

In a closing speech, Eng. Kawazadi D. Papias, the President of the Federation of African Engineering Organizations, emphasized the profound impact of technology and professional training on modern project delivery.

"Carry the torch of this harmonious collaboration into your professional lives, recognizing that the synergy of science, engineering, and technology, coupled with unwavering ethical principles, is the heartbeat of Rwanda's sustainable development and the accelerated implementation of Vision 2050," he advised the graduates.

Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Nzirorera, a Rwandan civil engineer, Nziza Training Academy has been a key player in transforming the delivery of infrastructure projects through its collaboration with companies to provide skills that are reshaping the industry landscape.