Rwanda: Five Rwandan Rappers Reflect on Meeting Kendrick Lamar at 'Move Africa'

Kendrick Lamar's recent performance at Global Citizen's 'Move Africa' show in Kigali on December 6, provided local Rwandan rappers with a unique opportunity to meet the renowned hip-hop icon.

Considering Kendrick Lamar's influence on the hip-hop landscape, The New Times interviewed some of the local rappers who met the 'Humble' hitmaker, seeking insights into the impact of this encounter on their careers.

Renowned in the drill, pop, and trap music genres, rapper Kenny K-Shot said: "What I learned from him as an artist is the importance of selflessness. He offered advice he would give to his younger self - to always evolve. This aligns with my journey in music; I've consistently strived to evolve and become better with each step I take. I gained valuable lessons from him, not just about music but also from his stories. It was truly inspiring to hear him discuss how he reflects on events in his life and community when creating music."

Melodic rapper Logan Joe stated: "In simple terms, I felt blessed. Meeting Kendrick Lamar made me reiterate to myself that the sky is not the limit for my craft. What I learned from him was to be more authentic, to connect myself to my art. Conversing with him felt like meeting a professor, not just a rapper. Now, within the first five years of my career, I realize how blessed I am to encounter my idol. The future's looking bright."

Thedicekid, an experimental rapper, said: "He's a man of great wisdom, a very smart dude. My biggest takeaway was when he was asked about how he manages to maintain longevity and stay true to himself throughout his career. For me, the key lesson was to like yourself and be comfortable in positions of fear. He's my main inspiration, and I've always looked up to him as a big fan. Having him react to my rapping and getting a chance to perform for the greatest rapper in the world, hearing him appreciate my raps - it's a highlight of my career. Although our time with him was limited, we talked for about 15 minutes. I had a more extended conversation with his manager, who shared insights about longevity, sustaining oneself during tours, crafting your sound, staying original, and not succumbing to trends.

''The manager emphasized authenticity, Kendrick's discerning taste. When Kendrick co-signs or expresses appreciation, it signifies genuine admiration. So, the key takeaways for me were centered around authenticity and the importance of staying true to your music, unaffected by various trends," thedicekid said.

Producer and rapper Pro Zed stated: "It was a great pleasure meeting the legendary Kendrick Lamar. Firstly, I was happy to be one of the chosen ones to meet him because it could have been anybody. We had a great talk, and he shared what inspires him, particularly the enthusiasm of the young generation in Africa who love his music.''

''He expressed his intention to come back. During our interaction, we had the opportunity to ask him questions. I posed a question about advice he would give his younger self. He responded, 'Never give up on whatever you do. If you ever feel like losing inspiration, go back to the music of your role models or whatever initially made you want to pursue music. Listen to it repeatedly. Additionally, have a great team you trust and feel comfortable with. Be selfless and collaborate with people in the studio.' Towards the end, my friend thedicekid asked if he could spit some bars for him, which he did. Kendrick was surprised at the rap talent in Rwanda, thanking us all for being there. We concluded the encounter with a family picture," Pro Zed said.

Vocalist rapper Maestroboomin sexpressed: "Meeting Kendrick was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that remains etched in memory. Growing up, I watched him, idolized him, attempted to mimic his sound, and learned from his lyrics. Having the opportunity to talk to him and even touch his hand felt like we were inching closer to our dreams. It's the hardworking nature of our nation, providing us opportunities to get closer to our aspirations. Kendrick offered valuable advice, emphasizing the need to confront our fears when creating music, drawing parallels to his own growth journey.''

''He took the time to listen to us, and the insights we gained wouldn't have held the same weight coming from anyone else. We're genuinely grateful for this experience." he added.

Additional artists, not covered in this account, have also taken to social media to share their sentiments after meeting Mr. Morale. Here's a compilation of their reflections.