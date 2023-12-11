Kenya: NHIF Says All Payments to Be Made Through Govt Paybill Number 222222

Nairobi — The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has announced that all Kenyans and employers will now be required to make their payments through the official government Paybill number 222222.

According to the fund's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elijah Wachira, all payments should be made to the Paybill with immediate effect as per the President's directive.

''The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) notifies all members and employers that effective immediately, all NHIF payments through mobile money platforms shall only be made through the government Pay bill number 222222,'' he said.

He stated that under the new payment mode, NHIF members who wish to pay their contributions to the fund will be required to enter the paybill number then use NHIFM-ID number as the account number or NHIFP-ID Number if they are paying for any penalties accrued.

Employers on the other hand will make their contributions by entering the paybill number then enter NHIFE-Eslip number as the account number for contributions and NHIFEP-employer code for penalties.

Previously, members making their monthly contributions via mobile money were required to go to M-PESA Menu and click on Lipa Na Mpesa then enter Paybill number 200222 then enter their national ID number as the account number.