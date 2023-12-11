Kenya: NHIF Says All Payments to Be Made Through Govt Paybill Number 222222

10 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has announced that all Kenyans and employers will now be required to make their payments through the official government Paybill number 222222.

According to the fund's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elijah Wachira, all payments should be made to the Paybill with immediate effect as per the President's directive.

''The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) notifies all members and employers that effective immediately, all NHIF payments through mobile money platforms shall only be made through the government Pay bill number 222222,'' he said.

He stated that under the new payment mode, NHIF members who wish to pay their contributions to the fund will be required to enter the paybill number then use NHIFM-ID number as the account number or NHIFP-ID Number if they are paying for any penalties accrued.

Employers on the other hand will make their contributions by entering the paybill number then enter NHIFE-Eslip number as the account number for contributions and NHIFEP-employer code for penalties.

Previously, members making their monthly contributions via mobile money were required to go to M-PESA Menu and click on Lipa Na Mpesa then enter Paybill number 200222 then enter their national ID number as the account number.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.