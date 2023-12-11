Rwanda: COP28 - Rwanda Advocates for Grants Over Loans in Climate Disaster Relief Fund

Dubai — The Minister of Environment, Jeanne D'Arc Mujawamariya, has urged the Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) to shift its aid strategy from loans to grants for developing countries grappling with climate change.

The call, made on Saturday, December 9 during the summit's opening plenary, addressed a long-standing demand from the global south.

The term "loss and damage" encapsulates the dire repercussions the climate crisis inflicts on lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure. Countries least responsible for the crisis find themselves most vulnerable, seeking accountability from major fossil fuel-polluting nations.

While affluent nations, primarily responsible for the climate emergency, have collectively pledged just over $700 million to the fund, this sum barely scratches the surface of the irreversible economic and non-economic losses facing developing countries due to global heating, amounting to less than 0.2% annually.

Rwanda emphasized the need for the fund to provide grants rather than loans to alleviate the burden on vulnerable nations.

"Adequate resourcing and grant-based assistance can spare vulnerable countries from accumulating further debt while investing in mitigation and adaptation strategies." Mujawamariya said.

The urgency of the climate crisis loomed large in Mujawamariya's address as she highlighted the alarming rise in temperatures, forecasting 2023 to potentially become the hottest year on record.

The African Group of Negotiators Chair on Climate Change, Collins Nzovu, echoed these sentiments, applauding the initial financial commitments made toward the Loss and Damage Fund. However, he stressed the requirement for substantially more resources to effectively tackle loss and damage.

Nzovu emphasized adaptation as an urgent priority for the African continent, underscoring its pivotal role in the Paris Agreement's implementation. Expressing disappointment, he highlighted the lack of progress in the Framework on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) during the summit's initial phase.

Addressing the stagnation in talks around finance and adaptation, Nzovu emphasized the need for tangible outcomes from COP28 that align with Africa's aspirations. He emphasized Africa's urgent need for escalated, predictable, and concessional finance to combat climate change effectively.

This story was produced with assistance from MESHA and IDRC Eastern and Southern Africa Office for science journalists reporting on COP28.