Rwanda Thrilled to Host 2024 FIA General Assembly

Kigali was on December 8 confirmed as the host city for the 2024 General Assembly of the World Motorsport governing body (FIA) in a landmark development which various stakeholders in the motorsport in Rwanda welcomed with open hands.

The FIA Annual General Assembly week, which is chaired by the FIA President, is a significant event in the FIA calendar. It features meetings between FIA member organizations with the goal of approving proposals to advance mobility and motor sport.

The assembly serves as the supreme decision-making body of the FIA.

A dream come true!

Local motorsport governing body (RAC) president Christian Gakwaya was present in Baku when FIA confirmed Kigali as the next stop for the body's General Assembly in 2024.

Gakwaya was thrilled by such a big announcement but celebrations went beyond Baku with a host of drivers, officials in the sports and the entire sports ecosystem describing it as a dream come true.

''Hosting the FIA General Assembly in Kigali is a dream come true for us,'' said rally driver Eric Gakwaya. "It's a tremendous opportunity to showcase our city and the vibrant motorsport community we have here in Rwanda.''

Gakwaya's comments were echoed by female driver Queen Kalimpinya who believes that, "It's a recognition not only for our city but also for the entire motorsport industry in Rwanda.''

"As a rally driver, I can't express how excited I am about this opportunity. It's a chance for us to demonstrate we can offer for the world of motorsport, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and inspire the next generation of rally drivers. This is a significant milestone," the former Miss Rwanda contestant told Times Sport.

Ready to seize the opportunity

The FIA General Assembly is not only a gathering of motorsport professionals but also a celebration of the sport's global impact. The event also includes an award ceremony attended by all the big names in the game.

With Kigali being the next stop, the assembly promises to be an event filled with thrilling discussions, insightful sessions, and the exchange of ideas that will shape the future of motorsport.

For RAC Secretary-General Francois Cyatangabo, there is hope that Rwandan drivers will have the opportunity to meet the world's greats in the motorsport and network, hence learn from their experience.

''We're thrilled to welcome delegates from around the world and share our passion for racing. It's not a one-day event it almost takes whole week, so there will be many other activities that will benefit us in many ways,'' Cyatangabo said.