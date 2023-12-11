Egypt: Sisi Says Egyptian State Is Keen On Changing the Appearance of Greater Cairo

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said that the Egyptian state is keen on changing the appearance of and traffic movement in Greater Cairo by the construction of new roads.

Sisi's remarks came during an inspection tour to check on the progress achieved so far in work to develop a number of roads and traffic axes in Greater Cairo, especially the Major General Mahmoud Nasr Corridor.

The president noted that there are lands in the Cairo area that can be developed, explaining that the corridor that is being constructed, which is 19 kilometers long, will constitute a major shift in traffic movement because it will connect the north part of Cairo to its south. The corridor links the area from the Adly Mansour axis to Suez, and it also intersects with several traffic axes, such as the axis of Saad El Shazly and Lt General Mohamed Fawzi, in addition to connecting many densely-populated areas, including Matareya, El Marg and Ain Shams, reaching up to Shorouk City and the Middle Road, he said.

President Sisi stressed the importance of applying the best quality standards at roads being built or developed and taking into account the environmental dimension while constructing various roads in Cairo Governorate, as well as preparing a study to make the optimal use of lands surrounding these roads.

The spokesman for the Presidency had said earlier that the president's inspection tour covered construction sites at the Major General Mahmoud Nasr Corridor, which is one of the most important new main axes being constructed to reduce traffic loads on the Cairo/Suez and Cairo/Ismailia motorways, as it extends at a length of 19 km, starting from the intersection of the Central Ring Road to Adly Mansour Station. The corridor will help motorists to move easily to the eastern Cairo area, especially the Heliopolis and Gesr el Suez neighborhoods, all the way to the central and western parts of Cairo, he added

President Sisi stressed the importance of this axis in changing the traffic pattern in Cairo and serving citizens by reducing traffic congestion and providing better route options for traveling vehicles, according to him.