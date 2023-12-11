East Africa: EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games Are the Extra Wheel Needed to Push Integration Forward

opinion

In matters of regional integration just like in business where some executives opt to move critical discussions from the boardroom to the golf course; sports has the potential to do a wonderful job at establishing, maintaining, and growing networks.

An opportunity like this beckons for the region as Rwanda prepares to welcome Members of Parliament from East Africa Community countries into Kigali for the 13th edition of the region's Inter-Parliamentary Games that starts on Friday 8th December.

This is another great sports advocacy opportunity for Rwanda which has this year played host to several similar events key among them the FIFA congress and the Basketball Africa League finals - two activities that were well attended by sport, business, and entertainment personalities from all over the world. But I digress.

The Inter-parliamentary games offer a good chance for moving forward the EAC's pending issues through interactions that are forged on the field.

While the games offer a breather for the parliamentarians away from the house chambers and are good for both their physical and mental health, they also portend a great networking platform to move some important discussions from the offices to a more relaxed and fun atmosphere.

Here, expectations of calmer mindsets brought on by the sports activities are what will work to push issues forward, build business opportunities, and advance key interactions that are important to the goals and aspirations of EAC.

It is no wonder that the EAC Council of Ministers saw it important to hold regular sports tournaments on a rotational basis in recognition of the power of sports to hasten the regional integration process. In addition, the Council of Ministers noted that these games should be held in partnership with the private sector, development partners, and civil society among others - to ensure a people-led integration process.

This is why as Mchezo we came on board to partner with the East Africa Legislative Assembly to ensure we play our part as responsible corporate citizens in supporting these games. Mchezo appreciates the immense power that sports has not only to boost networks and thereby improve business engagement but also to transform economies.

It is my prayer that during this 13th edition of the games our legislators will have fun, network, and use the relaxed atmosphere away from the offices to discuss and resolve as many pending issues as possible.

Having set our headquarters in Kigali from where we want to forge partnerships that align with our vision to foster economic and cultural growth using a vibrant sports ecosystem as a catapult; Mchezo knows only too well how timely these games are. Let us capitalize on this opportunity to build meaningful private-public partnerships to forge ahead and keep making the EAC one of the most successful economic blocs in the continent.

The Writer is the Managing Director at Mchezo Limited, a company focused on sports and talent development, responsible gaming, and innovation intending to bring dreams to life through diverse partnerships and projects across the continent. As the betPawa brand owner in Africa, Mchezo provides client services by offering a franchise to licence holders in the continent. Its vision is to ensure compliance, transparency, development of the sector (betting, payments, and monitoring), and investment into African ownership.