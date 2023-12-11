Egypt: NEA Chief Urges Voters to Cast Ballots in Presidential Election

President of the National Election Authority (NEA) Hazem Badawi has called on Egyptian people to partake positively in the presidential election, which is set to run on Sunday 10/12/2023.

Badawi on Saturday 09/12/2023 urged Egyptian citizens to be in lockstep with Egyptian expats and cast ballots positively in the election marathon in Egypt.

Egyptian youth, women and the elderly are wise and well-aware about their national duty across the country to choose their president, he reiterated.

Egypt is the only country in the world that holds elections with full judicial supervision to guarantee transparency and fairness, he said, stressing that the NEA has offered all facilitation to help voters cast ballot easily and freely.

Judicial bodies will oversee the voting process as part of the principle of a "judge for each ballot box", he added.

Representatives of local and international NGOs will take part in following up on the electoral process, he went on to say.

The marathon will be held between four contenders, including incumbent President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party Farid Zahran, President of Al Wafd Party Abdel-Sanad Yamama, and President of the Republican People's Party Hazem Omar.

Voting abroad was held from December 1-3 at Egyptian diplomatic missions across 121 countries.

The final result will be announced on December 18 if no run-off is required.