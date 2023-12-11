Kenya: President Ruto Extends Term of Taskforce Probing Proliferation of Religious Organisations By 90 Days

Nairobi — President William Ruto has extended the term of the Taskforce on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organizations by a further 90 days.

In a gazette notice, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei stated that the extension came into effect from November 4.

''It is notified for the general public that His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces has extended the term of the Taskforce on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organizations, for a period of ninety (90) days,

with effect from the 4th November, 2023. Dated the 7th December, 2023,'' Koskei stated.

The taskforce is currently collecting views from the public on changes required to curtail religious extremist organizations.

The 17-member committee chaired by Reverend Mutava Musyimi had called for written submissions submitted physically at their secretariat based at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) or electronically to run from June 13 to August 8 this year.

Even as the public is submitting their hard copy memoranda, the task force will be holding county-based citizen engagement across the 47 counties in a notice submitted.

''In line with the constitutional imperative of ensuring wide consultation and public participation , the taskforce invites institutions, organizations and individual to submit their comments on our website religiousorganizations.taskforce@headofpublicservice.go.ke,''stated the advertisement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The task force would engage the public in various forums with the first engagement to commence in Kilifi County on June 13, before submitting the report that will be adopted to guide the operation of religious institutions in the country.

The task force's main responsibilities will include identifying gaps that have allowed extremist religious organizations to set up shop in Kenya, as well as formulating a legal framework preventing radical religious entities from operating locally.

It will also inform standards used to grant certificates to various religious institutions in the country.

In a gazette notice dated May 5, President Ruto announced the committee will be operational for the next six months.

Bishop Mark Kariuki, Bishop (Dr.) Eli Rop, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, Judy Thongori, Rev (Dr.) Alphonse Kanga, Bishop Philip Kitoto, and Dr. Faridun Abdalla will sit on the committee as members.