Uganda: Parliament Renews Commitment to Fight Corruption

10 December 2023
The Independent (Kampala)
By The Indpendent

Kampala, Uganda — The Leadership of Parliament renewed its commitment to the fight against corruption in what the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, referred to as 'checking ourselves first'.

Tayebwa said the institution is ready to deal with corrupt tendencies among its members, should they be found guilty as they discharge their duties.

''As an institution, we have decided that even if it means exposing ourselves, we have to do it and correct the record. We cannot say we are Parliament, and so we cannot check ourselves,'' said Tayebwa, adding, ''If there are members involved in corruption through the budgeting process, through sitting on accountability reports, they are going to be exposed,''

Tayebwa, who was represented by the First Lady, Janet Museveni, was officiating at the second national conference on Ethics and Morality held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Wednesday, 06 December 2023.

The Conference was organized by Parliamentary Forum on Ethics and Integrity chaired by Hon. James Nsaba Buturo.

Tayebwa commended the Forum for championing the efforts to restore morality in society, a fight he said must be continuous

