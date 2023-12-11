Rwanda: University of Kigali Appoints Professor Danson Musyoki as Vice Chancellor

The Board of Directors of University of Kigali (UoK) has appointed Prof. Danson Musyoki as the Vice Chancellor of the university, following the resignation of Prof. David Karungu Wang'ombe for health-related reasons.

His appointment took effect on December 7, 2023. Musyoki has over 30 years of academic and industrial experience in the fields of Finance, Accounting, Audit Risk and Business Management.

Having worked at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa for over 12 years and other universities within and outside Kenya, he has acquired the ethos, experience and expertise required to promote and oversee quality teaching and learning in higher learning institutions, university research and innovations, knowledge transfer partnerships and networking, which are the core functions of a university.

The new Vice Chancellor holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Finance from Gulu University, in Uganda. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree with a double major specialization in Accounting and Finance from University of Nairobi, in Kenya, and a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Accounting Option Degree from University of Nairobi. He is a registered and practicing member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), a registered and practicing member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda (ICPAR) and a registered member and fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of United Kingdom (ACCA-UK), with an advanced diploma in Accounting from the same Association.

Musyoki has taught and supervised research projects or theses for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and MBA programmes. Additionally, he has taught Finance and Accounting PhD courses and supervised several PhD candidates.

He has acted on several occasions as Director of Graduate School of Business at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa and has conducted research and published widely in peered and referred Finance and Accounting journals and articles. He has attended many international conferences and workshops and has been an external examiner for Mount Kigali University, Rwanda.

Musyoki is also a registered and practicing member of the Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analyst of Kenya (ICIFA), a registered member of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment of United Kingdom (MCSI-UK), a registered and certified public secretary by the Registration of Certified Public Secretaries Board of Kenya (RCPSB), a registered member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ICPS-K) and a member of the American Finance Association (AFA).

He was the Vice Chancellor and Professor of Finance at KIM University, in Kigali, after serving as Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Research, Administration and Finance at the same university until November, 2019.

He was also the Acting Vice Chancellor and Associate Professor of Finance at University of Kigali, until March 2018. Prior to this, he was the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics and Research as well as an Associate Professor of Finance at the same University. Musyoki is a Research Professor with an independent research firm, Institute of Research Analysis.

The Board of Directors, management team, staff and students of University of Kigali have congratulated Musyoki on his appointment and committed to supporting his efforts in steering the affairs of UoK towards the achievement of its strategic goals.