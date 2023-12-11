Egypt: Petroleum Minister Casts His Vote in the 2024 Presidential Elections

10 December 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla casts his vote in the 2024 presidential election, that kicked off early on Sunday 10/12/2023.

After casting his ballot in a constituency downtown Cairo, the minister underlined the importance of effective participation in this democratic process, lauding the big development witnessed in Egypt's political life.

El Molla urged citizens to exercise their democratic right in picking a new president of the country, saying presidential election is an important step on the road for building a New Republic.

In coordination with the National Elections Authority, the ministry prepared balloting committees for workers at the petroleum ministry in remote areas in the western Sahara in order to be able to practice their constitutional right, the minister said.

The candidates running for the presidency include incumbent President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who is running for a third term in office and whose electoral symbol is a star; Farid Zahran, the leftist opposition Social Democratic Party candidate with the sun as his electoral symbol; Abdel-Sanad Yamama, candidate of the Wafd party who has chosen the palm tree as his electoral symbol; and Hazem Omar, the Republican People's Party candidate, with the ladder as his electoral symbol.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.