Egypt: Petroleum Minister Casts His Vote in the 2024 Presidential Elections

Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla casts his vote in the 2024 presidential election, that kicked off early on Sunday 10/12/2023.

After casting his ballot in a constituency downtown Cairo, the minister underlined the importance of effective participation in this democratic process, lauding the big development witnessed in Egypt's political life.

El Molla urged citizens to exercise their democratic right in picking a new president of the country, saying presidential election is an important step on the road for building a New Republic.

In coordination with the National Elections Authority, the ministry prepared balloting committees for workers at the petroleum ministry in remote areas in the western Sahara in order to be able to practice their constitutional right, the minister said.

The candidates running for the presidency include incumbent President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who is running for a third term in office and whose electoral symbol is a star; Farid Zahran, the leftist opposition Social Democratic Party candidate with the sun as his electoral symbol; Abdel-Sanad Yamama, candidate of the Wafd party who has chosen the palm tree as his electoral symbol; and Hazem Omar, the Republican People's Party candidate, with the ladder as his electoral symbol.

MENA