Malawi: DPP Central Executive Set to Hold Ngc Meeting Wednesday

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Executive Committee summoned an impromptu meeting held in camera on Saturday where they resolved to call for a National Governing Council on Wednesday at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

The Central Executive Committee held the meeting summoned by the party's President Arthur Peter Mutharika where they resolved to hold the meeting on Wednesday to discuss the party's Convention in line with a 90-day court order whose deadline is December 28.

Briefing the media after the meeting, DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba said the Central Executive meeting confirmed the appointment of Grezelder Jeffrey as Vice-President and Dr Clement Mwale to replace her on the position of Secretary General, set 13 December for a properly constituted National Governing Council meeting at Nkopola Sunbird in Mangochi as the venue of the meeting and directed the Secretary General to consult the President and thereafter call for the meeting of the National Governing Council.

Namalomba also said the meeting that was called by Jeffrey where they agreed to hold the party's convention on December 15 and 16 was illegal, saying the Secretary General has no constitutional mandate to call for a meeting without consulting the President.

Commenting on Jeffrey's defiance not to accept her appointment as Vice-President position, he said it was strange considering that she was redeployed to a higher position.

He also said the move is in line with the party's move to reposition towards the 2025 General Elections after fairing badly in the recent Dedza Central By-Elections last month won by Malawi Congress Party's William Gwengwe.

Namalomba also faulted the three NEC members who did not attend, including Vice-President for South Kondwani Nankhumwa and Jeffrey saying they were invited.

''We circulated invitation letters to attend the meeting. We went ahead to hold the meeting because we had formed a quorum. I would like to condemn the meeting that some of the members are holding because they illegal. It's only the Secretary General in consultation with the President mandated by the Constitution to call for a meeting,'' he said.

Mutharika, the party's vice-president (North) Jappie Mhango, who also doubles as treasurer general, vice-president (East) Bright Msaka and director of youth Dyton Mussa attended the meeting.