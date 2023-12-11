Namibia: COP28 - a First Family Diplomatic Mission

column

Namibians are grumbling about the first family jetting off to Dubai, acting like they've never taken a trip to the kraal with their own kin.

You're all a bunch of wild ones. Let me spill the beans on why the first family had to roll deep to COP28 in Dubai.

The president's spokesperson is too timid to spill the tea, but fear not, dear readers, for we've uncovered the enigma wide open.

Climate change fashion frenzy:

Rumour has it that COP28 is hosting the world's first climate change fashion show on the sandy streets of Dubai. The genetically blessed Namibian First Children, armed with a fashion sense sharper than a cactus needle and an impeccable taste for eco-friendly couture, are set to slide down the runway. Because, let's be real, what better way to tackle climate change than with a runway strut?

Diplomatic talent showcase:

Namibia, a master of diplomacy, knows how to shake things up. The First Children were allegedly recruited to whip up a short song-and-dance presentation at COP28's main stage. Picture an amapiano version of the national anthem and a daring fusion of pantsula and the Nama stap. Doubt the creative bones of the first family? Prepare to be amazed as they groove and charm their way to diplomatic stardom.

Now, I get it, you may not be entirely convinced of the first family's creative prowess. But fear not, my sceptical friends, this bunch has been globetrotting, picking up a trick or two in preparation of this grand spectacle. Armed with Namibian moves, they aim to prove that global issues can indeed be solved with a bit of rhythm and flair.

Renewable energy rhythm:In a plot twist fit for the hip-hop history books, the youngest of the First Children, allegedly a mere 14-year-old prodigy, is said to be part of a clandestine mission to revolutionise the music industry. Rumours suggest they're about to drop the hottest beats on renewable energy, turning solar panels and wind turbines into the new symbols of hip-hop glamour. Brace yourselves for the Namibian Rap Renaissance - it's going to be electrifying!

Mopani marvel in Dubai:

Breaking ground with audacity, the First Children are reportedly leading the charge in the Mopani Marvel initiative. This daring project involves planting mopani trees in Dubai and introducing the esteemed mopani worms to the desert landscape. Why, you ask? To supplement the desert dwellers' diet with a protein-packed delicacy straight from Namibia.

Their visionary approach sees the planting of mopani trees not just as creating leafy refuge, but also as a grand gesture toward global food sustainability.

The introduction of mopani worms to Dubai is hailed as a culinary coup, with the First Children convinced that these protein-rich critters would not only satisfy local taste buds, but also become unsung heroes in the worldwide fight against hunger.

The Mopani Marvel in Dubai aims to prove that sometimes, thinking outside the (lunch)box is the key to a greener, tastier world.

Whispers in the corridors of power suggest that the plan was to shock and awe the world, asking what the first family could do for Namibia and the world. This is their one shot to show Namibia why they're the first bundles of joy in the first place.

Still scratching your head over ''administrative purposes''?

Well, we can't waste any more time on semantics as we battle climate change.

As for whether their diplomatic mission was paid for by the government, go ask your nearest witch doctor, since you always go there for answers.

In the end, the question is: Wat sal jy maak?