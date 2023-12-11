Rwanda: IGIRE Ubaka Ejo Joins Fight Against Gender-Based Violence in Gasabo District

In line with the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), an annual international campaign that kicked off on November 25 and runs until December 10, IGIRE Ubaka Ejo Activity funded by USAID, in collaboration with Gasabo District and other GBV actors in the district on December 7, 2023, conducted an anti-GBV mass campaign to raise awareness on GBV prevention -- targeting the community around Gakiriro market.

The event began with a girls' football match between students from Groupe Scolaire Gisozi and Groupe Scolaire Kagugu, as part of a campaign against teen pregnancy, and gender-based violence, under the theme ''Unite to prevent gender-based violence''. The football match was held at a playground located near Gakiriro market.

The match was followed by a collective walk from Gakiriro playground to FAWE Girls' School Gisozi, where discussions on violence prevention took place.

The collective walk was attended by different categories of people including, district and sector leaders, staff from different NGOs, students of Kagugu and Gisozi schools, AGYW, motorcycle riders, and members of cooperatives from the market, and the message to them was ''unite to prevent GBV''.

Around 1,500 people participated in the campaign.

Messages were delivered at FAWE Girls' school hall, where IGIRE Ubaka Ejo provided kits to 21 teen mothers who graduated from vocational training. They challenged gender norms by pursuing trades typically designated for boys and men.

Among the young mothers who were supported at the event, seven studied mechanics, six studied shoe-making, two studied electricity, two studied plumbing, two studied welding, one studied masonry, and one studied carpentry. They represented the 912 young girls who graduated this year and will also receive a start-up kit as a way of empowering vulnerable adolescent girls and young women.

Ancilla Nibigira, IGIRE Ubaka Ejo Gender Equality, and Social Inclusion Advisor, stated that this initiative, along with others like linking them with employment and education support, aims to empower these adolescent girls and support them in returning to a life that builds their confidence and independence. She added that this is about preventing them from acquiring HIV infections.

''Throughout the training period they also learned about savings to sustain themselves financially as soon as they start making money,'' she said.

Nibigira said the IGIRE Ubaka Ejo Program, funded by USAID in 15 sectors of Gasabo District, supports 31,745 adolescents and young women who are at risk of GBV and HIV infection. The programme provides transformative discussions on sexual and reproductive health, economic resilience, psychosocial support, counselling, and other post-violence care services, including education and vocational training for social reintegration.

IGIRE Ubaka Ejo operates in three districts, which are Gasabo, Kayonza, and Rusizi, supporting families affected by HIV.

Valentine Uwituje, a 20-year-old TVET graduate student in mechanics, was beaming after receiving a toolkit to assist in her car repair work. Having experienced violence, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to study a subject she aspires to pursue.

''IGIRE Ubaka Ejo has provided my colleagues and me with invaluable platforms that were beyond our financial means. Throughout our studies, we explored various areas and it was through this experience that I secured a job where I am currently employed.

''I have great confidence in my mechanical abilities. Taking off a car tire only requires five minutes for me. I aspire to enhance my engineering skills and aim to be among the best,'' She said.

Uwitujesaid this marks the start of an exciting journey, dedicated to achieving milestones and challenging the stereotypes that suggest women cannot pursue careers as mechanics.

Elisabeth Umutoni, a graduate in construction, revealed that it was not easy to work without tools, however, she is now happy and confident that she will no longer have to borrow tools.

The 18-year-old mentioned that this opportunity arrived when she needed it most, and the fact that she could learn everything from the training has prepared her to shine.

Pauline Umwali, Executive Administrator of Gasabo District, emphasised that the high number of girls and women in the programme is evidence of the ongoing prevalence of gender-based violence, and stressed the need for increased efforts to address this issue.

Umwali also pointed out the lack of humanity, consciousness, and the essential role of parents in preventing gender-based violence in society.

''Parents should open conversations with their children so that they are free to talk to them in case it happens, and they would also know what to do in such situations,'' she said.

IGIRE Ubaka Ejo Activity provides valuable support for these young women, ensuring they do not feel isolated and overlooked after enduring such traumatic experiences.

For over 35 years, AEE has worked to change lives, uplifting affected people from poverty regardless of their faith or background. With the support from its esteemed partners also in collaboration with the government of Rwanda at all levels and local churches, they have impacted hundreds of thousands of Rwandans, spreading the love of Christ throughout Rwanda.