East Africa: IGAD Calls for Unified Africa-Anchored Mediation Process in Sudan

Addis Ababa — IGAD called for a unified Africa-anchored mediation process that coordinates the various national, regional, continental and international efforts and tracks under the auspices of IGAD and the AU.

IGAD issued a communiqué on the 41st Extraordinary Assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government held in Djibouti on Saturday.

It underlined that there cannot be a military solution to the current crisis in Sudan, and that peaceful and respectful dialogue and discussion are the only way to chart the way forward for a peaceful, stable, united and democratic Sudan.

The communique stressed the resolved to redouble efforts and work towards better and closer collaboration and coordination with all stakeholders to mobilize full political and diplomatic support for IGAD and the AU to effectively discharge their critical role in delivering a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict and for IGAD to convene on a quarterly basis to review the state of progress of the peace process in the Sudan.

The communiqué further said to fast-track efforts in organizing an IGAD-AU facilitated all-inclusive Sudanese-owned and Sudanese-led civilian dialogue aimed at forging national consensus towards the formation of a civilian-led transition that will culminate in the holding of open, transparent and democratic elections.

It reiterated its call to the parties to the conflict to immediately and unconditionally cease hostilities and allow unimpeded humanitarian access and protection of civilians in the affected areas and communities.

Moreover, the communiqué urged IGAD member states to affirm their pledges for humanitarian support to Sudan and for the International Community to immediately respond and scale up support to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan.

The Communiqué also commended the role played by the IGAD Secretariat led by the Executive Secretary of IGAD Workneh Gebeyehu for successfully facilitating the 41st Extraordinary Summit and for his pivotal role in co-facilitating the latest round of the Jeddah Talks that has continued to position IGAD at the forefront of ongoing mediation efforts.

Further, it commended the resolve of the co-facilitators of the Jeddah Talks namely the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, and IGAD that also represents the African Union (AU), and thanked them for the support extended in preserving the modest progress made so far in the last round of talks, and expressed IGAD's continued and full support to the process.