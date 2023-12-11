Kenya: President Ruto Says Govt Committed to Creating Jobs for the Youth in Sports, Creative Industries

Nairobi — President William Ruto has expressed the government's commitment to creating job opportunities for the youths in the sports and creative industries sectors.

According to the President who addressed the Youth Connekt Africa Summit Saturday, the sports and creative industries have an enormous potential that will boost investment and economic development in the country.

''The potential contribution of sports and creative industry to investment and economic development is staggering. We must empower our young people to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation within these sectors,'' said the president.

The president has spotlighted that Kenya has invested in developing a cultural infrastructure that will enable artists and performers to showcase their talent.

''Kenya has invested in arts and culture infrastructure through the contraction of a new stadium and that are providing platforms for artists and p[erfomers to showcase their talents,'' he said.

He has also emphasized that initiatives like the Kenya Creative Industry Development Authority, will greatly boost the creative industries by providing mentorship and resources to creative entrepreneurs and enable them to expand their businesses.

''The government has supported the development of creative industries through initiatives like the Keny Creative Industry Development Authority providing resources and mentorship to creative entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and reach a global audience,'' the president said.

The president has also stated that the Atlanta hela app that was unveiled in October will enable talented, creative, and sporty Kenyans to upload, their videos so as to be assessed by experts for mentorship.