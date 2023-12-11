Kenya: Govt Issues Intense Rains, Storms Across Kenya From December 10

9 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government has issued a intense rain and storms alert in various parts of the country from tomorrow.

According to government spokesman Isaac Mwaura, the extreme weather conditions are expected to last until Friday next week.

Mwaura observed that storms and heavy rainfall likely to be witnessed in the regions of the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, and South Rift Valley.

He went ahead to urge residents of the identified areas to stay vigilant and adhere to weather and flood alerts.

''Beginning Sunday 10th December, isolated storms and intense rainfall are forecast for the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya and South Rift Valley,'' he stated. ''Residents are forewarned to adhere to weather and flood alerts to avert more injuries and fatalities.''

Earlier, Mwaura stated that the death toll as a result of the ongoing El Nino rains has risen to 168 after three more Kenyans succumbed to floods.

Mwaura indicated that the fatalities were reported in Tharak Nithi, Nandi and Migori counties.

In a statement, Mwaura appealed to Kenyans to avoid flooded areas and adhere to flood alerts to avert fatalities and injuries.

