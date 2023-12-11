Kenya Airways Announces Two-Week Flight Disruptions Due to Spare Part Challenges

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has announced flight interruptions for two weeks over the spare part challenge.

According to a statement released Friday by the airline's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alan Kilavuka, the disruption of the flight schedules is a result of challenges affecting the aircraft spare parts global supply chain.

Kilavuka cautioned that extended ground time for aircraft maintenance will result in the grounding of more aircraft.

''These challenges are leading to an extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance. Additionally, this may also lead to grounding one or more of our aircraft in line with our commitment to the highest level for safety and reliability of our operations,'' stated Allan Kilavuka.

He has assured that they will provide timely information to customers and has urged them to check for updates on any of their platforms.

''In the meantime, we kindly ask that you check updates on any changes to your flight schedule by checking our website, contacting our customer Excellency center (CEC), or our mobile app, we are committed to providing you with timely information and support to help you navigate these potential challenges,'' the managing director stated.