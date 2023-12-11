Tanzania: I Am Alive and Kicking - VP

Dodoma — VICE - PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango made his first public appearance on Sunday after being abroad for over a month doing ''special government work.''

''I will not die but live, and will proclaim what the Lord has done,'' Dr Mpango read Psalm 118:17 in the Bible in the Sunday service in Blessed Maria Theresa Catholic Church in Airport, Dodoma Region.

His reappearance on Sunday came amid in- creasing inquiries over his whereabouts with answers not forthcoming sparking ru- mours over his health.

''So have peace, I am safe. I just went abroad to do special government work for about one month,'' said Dr Mpango at the service which was led by Father Dionis Paskal Safari.

The VP also used the opportunity to castigate the misuse of media platforms and urged Tanzanians to use social media for the development of the country and not to hurt others.

He said the inappropri- ate use of social media has been hurting many people in the country whilst insisting that everyone should use it well with the fear of God.

''The social media plat- forms are good but some people misuse them and hurt many people, there are many people who have been hurt by words that have no basis.

Let's do our best to use the internet properly with the fear of God,'' Dr Mpango said.

The VP said some people have been posting his picture on social media along with the candle, indicating that he has passed away.

''I have not yet com-pleted the work that God has sent me to do. But, when time reaches, I will return to my creator,'' he said as he thanked the believers for their players during his absence.

''Thank you very much for praying for me, a lot has been said and some people still do not believe as they say I am a ghost,'' he insisted.

After the church service, Dr Mpango participated in an event held at Chamwino State House in Dodoma to receive a donation cheque for the Hanang mudslide disaster.

The event was graced by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking during the event, Dr Mpango sent his comfort message to all Tanzanians for the Hanang tragedy and thanked President Dr Samia for being the main comforter during the disaster.

''I congratulate the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa and the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament and Co- ordination), Jenista Mhagama for leading the disaster team and other government teams in dealing with the Hanang disaster,'' Dr Mpango said.

The Vice-President also congratulated public institution leaders for participating in giving aid to the victims of the Hanang disaster adding that it is important for Tanzanians to see that public institutions are there, especially in difficult times.

He commended members of defence and security forces in the country for participating fully in the rescue operation following the tragedy.

On the other hand, Dr Mpango insisted that Tanza- nians should use the internet for the country's develop- ment.

He said that government leaders were also human beings with family members, relatives and friends, adding that it was not fair to insinuate death to someone and to cause panic among his or her close relatives and friends.

President Samia wel- comed the Vice-President back home. ''

As a leader, you are a public figure, so people will ask where are you and why they don't see you.

But others would spread rumours to create panic. So, as leaders let us accept it.''