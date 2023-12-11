Egypt: Education Minister Casts His Vote in the 2024 Presidential Elections

10 December 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Education Minister Reda Hegazi casts his ballot in Egypt's 2024 presidential elections at a constituency in the Fifth Settlement, that kicked off on Sunday 10/12/2023.

Dr. Reda Hegazy stressed that the presidential elections are one of the most important and sublime constitutional entitlements, noting that the Ministry was keen to educate students and teachers about the concepts of loyalty and belonging and the importance of positive participation in the elections as a national duty, as it launched a training program on ''activating the role of the school in enhancing community awareness'' and the values of citizenship among students,'' which was implemented nationwide for 3 days.

The Minister urged every Egyptian citizen, teachers, and all employees of the Ministry of Education to take part in the elections and exercise their constitutional right to participate in casting their votes in the presidential elections, saying voting is a national duty.

