Egypt: President El-Sisi Follows Up On Future of Egypt Agricultural Project

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Sunday 10/12/2023 with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ahmed Al-Azazy and Executive Director of the Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development Authority Colonel Pilot Bahaa El-Ghannam.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting followed up on the implementation of the national agricultural production project, Future of Egypt, and its role in developing the agricultural system, supporting the digital transformation in the agricultural sector, and producing approved seeds for strategic crops, in addition to the production of crops for export, protected agriculture activities, animal production, among others.

The meeting focused on means to develop the infrastructure required for the success of the project, especially electrical energy, in cooperation and coordination between the relevant national agencies.

The President gave directives to continue intensive efforts to complete the strategic objectives of the project, in a way that is reflected in the state's plan for agricultural expansion, protecting food security for the Egyptian people, and increasing agricultural exports, within the framework of Egypt's comprehensive development plan.

