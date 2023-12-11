Uganda: Opposition Leader Decries Government's Inadequate Response to Missing Persons Crisis

Kampala, Uganda — The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, issued a stern rebuke of the government's statement on missing persons, deeming it ''disingenuous, insensitive, and dismissive of the plight of affected families.''

In a formal rejoinder delivered during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, Mpuuga unequivocally rejected the government's report presented by State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi. He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners and the establishment of an independent judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the escalating human rights abuses.

Mpuuga criticized the government for adopting a defensive stance rather than actively investigating and addressing public concerns. He highlighted inconsistencies and contradictions within the government's report, citing specific cases where official narratives diverged significantly from documented evidence.

He particularly emphasized the case of Ddamulira John, whose arrest was confirmed by the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, contradicting the government's denial. Mpuuga further exposed discrepancies regarding John Bosco Kibalama's alleged detention, which conflicted with the minister's report.

Furthermore, Mpuuga presented public statements by government officials, including Minister for Lands Judith Nabakooba, former Minister Ronald Kibuule, and former RDC of Mukono Fred Bamwine, whose pronouncements raised serious concerns about their potential involvement in the disappearances.