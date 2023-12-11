Kenya: Govt Increases School Bursaries

11 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Government has increased bursaries under the Constituencies Development Fund to ensure smooth learning.

This follows the signing into law of The National Government Constituencies Development Fund (Amendment) Bill by President William Ruto on Monday.

The law increases the allocation from 35 per cent to 40 per cent, a move that will facilitate continuity and completion of education by students.

The additional funds will also cater for school feeding programmes, especially in drought-stricken areas.

''This will check drop-outs, boost enrollment and further the Government's efforts to increase literacy,'' said Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw'ah.

The Act also increases CDF allocation on environmental activities from two per cent to five per cent to fund for climate crisis.

Besides that, it introduces a three per cent allocation of the Fund for Constituencies' digital hubs.

The hubs, the Government observes, are key in enabling the youth to acquire skills to boost their employability.

Meanwhile, the President also assented to the National Lottery Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 69 of 2023).

This paves the way for the establishment of the National Lottery Board that will administer the newly-established National Lottery.

The Board will be tasked with the supervision, control and monitoring of the operations of the National Lottery.

It will also be mandated to erect measures to prevent fraud in the conduct of the National Lottery.

Mr Ichungw'ah, the sponsor of the Bill, said the goal of the conduct of the National Lottery is to fund social development in the country.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, among others, were present. - Presidential Communication Service

