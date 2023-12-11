Kenya: President Ruto Assents to the NG-CDF Bill

President William Ruto has assented to (NG-CDF) Amendment Bill that is set to allow use of the fund to finance extra projects such as climate mitigation as well as school feeding programmes.

A statement from State House stated that the Act allocates a maximum of 5 percent of the funds allocated per constituency to climate change mitigation activities including afforestation, reforestation, grassroot sensitization, and tree seedling production.

The new law will facilitate the introduction of a 3 percent allocation of the NG-CDF to be used in paying for utilities, costs, and maintenance of constituency digital hubs which are key in enabling the youth to acquire technological skills.

Under the amendments to the Bill, NG-CDF will also cater for other social benefits such as school feeding programmes, particularly in drought-stricken areas where students drop out of school in search of food and water.

''The creation of employment among the youth is a critical national agenda and requires taking advantage of advances in technology. The new law introduces a 3%allocation of the NGCDF to be used in paying for utilities, costs, and maintenance of constituency digital hubs which are key in enabling the youth to acquire technological skills,'' read part of the brief from State house Nairobi.

The head of state also assented to the National Lottery Bill that seeks to provide a legislative framework for the establishment and operation of a National Lottery.