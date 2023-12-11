Tunisia: Local Elections/Nabeul 2 - Candidates Undertake to Solve Health, Environment-Related Issues

11 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Solving health and environmental problems caused by the regional landfill site, regularising the land situation of state-owned agricultural land and improving infrastructure top the election platforms of Abdelwahab Kacem and Mohamed Aouini, local elections candidates for the Damous El Haja imada in Menzel Bouzelfa delegation (Nabeul governorate).

Kacem said he will undertake to find appropriate solutions to the environmental and health crisis caused by the regional landfill site. He also pledged to encourage the setting up of unit to supply farmers with pesticides, fertilisers and fodder and better control distribution channels.

Better school infrastructure, the creation of a post office and granting state-owned land to young people in the region to set up their projects are the main election pledges in addition to drinking water supply and public lighting networks.

Four candidates are vying for a Damous El Haja local council seat.

