Tunisia: Local Elections - Campaigning Underway in Tataouine

Tunis/Tunisia — Local election candidates in Tataouine stepped up the pace of their election campaigns Sunday as they presented a wide range of programmes focusing mainly on the fight against marginalisation.

Some of the candidates distributed their election leaflets to local residents, while others were content to display their election leaflets in authorised locations.

Candidate in Ennozha (Tataouine City) Hedi Chaabani said his electoral programme focuses on five main points, namely boosting development projects in the region, promoting vocational training, supporting job creation, monitoring decrees on local development and strengthening participation in political, cultural and social life.

Fellow candidate in Ettadhamen (Tataouine delegation) Rhouma Ouled Dhaou undertook in his programme under the slogan "Together for a better future" to create a green area, a family park and an emergency unit, encourage young people to launch projects by facilitating the conditions for granting loans and secure free access to healthcare for people with disabilities and needy families.

Candidate for El-Khatma (North Tataouine) said the community had suffered for years from marginalisation due to the lack of development, projects and jobs.

He promised to improve roads and farm tracks, increase aid for needy families and people with disabilities, improve drinking water water and public lighting and address unemployment among graduates and the lack of fodder for stockfarmers.