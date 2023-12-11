Tunisia: Local Elections - Campaigning Underway in Tataouine

11 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Local election candidates in Tataouine stepped up the pace of their election campaigns Sunday as they presented a wide range of programmes focusing mainly on the fight against marginalisation.

Some of the candidates distributed their election leaflets to local residents, while others were content to display their election leaflets in authorised locations.

Candidate in Ennozha (Tataouine City) Hedi Chaabani said his electoral programme focuses on five main points, namely boosting development projects in the region, promoting vocational training, supporting job creation, monitoring decrees on local development and strengthening participation in political, cultural and social life.

Fellow candidate in Ettadhamen (Tataouine delegation) Rhouma Ouled Dhaou undertook in his programme under the slogan "Together for a better future" to create a green area, a family park and an emergency unit, encourage young people to launch projects by facilitating the conditions for granting loans and secure free access to healthcare for people with disabilities and needy families.

Candidate for El-Khatma (North Tataouine) said the community had suffered for years from marginalisation due to the lack of development, projects and jobs.

He promised to improve roads and farm tracks, increase aid for needy families and people with disabilities, improve drinking water water and public lighting and address unemployment among graduates and the lack of fodder for stockfarmers.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.