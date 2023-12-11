Somalia: Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant for Somali President's Son

Harare — An arrest warrant has been issued in Turkey for Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the son of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Mohammed Mohamud allegedly knocked down a motorcycle courier Yunus Emre Gocer in a traffic incident in Istanbul's Fatih neighbourhood on November 30, 2023, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the police report, Gocer suffered severe injuries after being propelled into the air by the crash. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics who responded to the site. However, Gocer, a father of two, passed away on December 6.

Following their preliminary accident investigation, the police freed Mohamud without imposing any restrictions on his bail, according to the Cumhuriyet daily newspaper. Days after Mohamud left Turkey, the prosecution reportedly issued an international arrest order for him. They also said that the suspect's departure was documented and that the authorities were unable to contact him.

Over the last ten years, Turkey gradually expanded its presence in Somalia and emerged as the country's principal economic partner, particularly in the fields of building, education, and healthcare.

President Mohamud and his administration are yet to respond.